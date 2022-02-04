Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 11th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Wednesday Jan. 26, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)By Associated PressToday at 12:49 a.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 12:49 a.m. ESTKING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Bryson DeChambeau withdrew from the Saudi International before the second round Friday because of left hand and left hip injuries.DeChambeau opened Thursday with a 3-over 73, making a triple-bogey 7 at the seventh hole.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe American star missed the cut last week in the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego. He won the 2020 U.S. Open and has eight PGA Tour victories.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...