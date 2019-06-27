SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Defending champion David Toms shot an 8-under 62 in the first round of the 40th U.S. Senior Open for the early lead.

He finished with 10 birdies and two bogeys on the Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame. The 52-year-old Toms was two shots ahead of Kirk Triplett and three up on Vijay Singh. The course was wet after overnight rain.

Toms finished his round with four straight birdies for a 29.

The course, designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, is only the second university public course to host a United State Golf Association event.

Singh started his bogeyless round of 65 with birdies on the opening three holes. Retief Goosen and Miguel Angel Jiménez were another stroke behind among the early players.

