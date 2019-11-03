“It just gets away from you so fast,” Korda said. “And Caroline made a couple putts and she was one ahead of me on 17. I was like, geez, I have to make a birdie here.”

Masson took the lead after back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 but closed with par on the final two holes.

“I did have a couple chances to get maybe two ahead on 17 and make birdie on 18, and didn’t use them, but I think overall, I just hung with them all day,” Masson said. “Super proud of the way we played and battled.”

In the playoff on the par-5 18th, Korda was the only one to find the fairway and hit a perfect second shot to set up an eagle chance. She left the eagle putt short, but a birdie was enough for her to win her third career LPGA title.

With her second win of the year, Korda is the first American with multiple wins in the 2019 season.

Brooke Henderson shot a 68 to finish regulation tied for fourth, four strokes back with South Koreans Sei Young Kim and Mi Jung Hur.

