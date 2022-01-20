Scott Jamieson, a Scot ranked No. 336, was leading after a bogey-free 63 that contained nine birdies — four of them coming in a five-hole span at the start of his back nine and the final one coming from 12 feet at the par-5 18th.
Hatton, who won the event last year at nearby Abu Dhabi Golf Club, was tied for second place with Victor Perez.
Collin Morikawa, the British Open champion who won the Race to Dubai title last year, was among the afternoon starters and birdied his first hole.
