The last U.S. Ryder Cup player to turn the trick was Larry Nelson in 1979. Golfers rarely dwell on the past; even the best hit enough bad shots to break the stoutest heart. For the same reason, perhaps, Johnson never mentioned the 2010 PGA Championship at this very course, where he was in contention on the 18th hole of the final day and hit his tee shot into a bunker well right of the 18th fairway.