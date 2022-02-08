The Cognizant Founders Cup has a multiyear deal to be played at Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey, which previously held LPGA events seven times, most recently in 2009. It also held a former PGA Tour event in the 1960s. ... With the New Zealand Open canceled due to pandemic-related travel restrictions, the R&A is offering three spots to the British Open to leading players who finish in the top 10 at the Vic Open this week in Australia. ... The USGA is taking its U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball to the Home Course in DuPont, Washington, next year. ... Velocity Global is expanding its golf footprint. It has become an official partner with the European tour, meaning it now has partnerships with the PGA Tour, European tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour. It also has individual sponsorship deals with players from the PGA Tour (Billy Horschel), LPGA Tour (Albane Valenzuela and Lexi Thompson) and APGA Tour (Kevin Hall). ... British photographer David Cannon has been chosen to receive the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award in photojournalism. He will be honored at the PGA Championship in May at Southern Hills.