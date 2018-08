ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Doug Garwood birdied the final three holes for an 8-under 64 and the first-round lead Friday in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

The 55-year-old Garwood had nine birdies and a bogey, playing his final nine holes — the front nine at En-Joie Golf Club — in 6-under 31. He won the 2016 SAS Championship for his lone PGA Tour Champions title.

Michael Bradley and Marco Dawson shot 65, Woody Austin and Clark Dennis followed at 66, and Bob Estes and Tom Gillis were at 67.

Kenny Perry, the 3M Championship winner two weeks ago in Minnesota, had a 68. Bernard Langer and Miguel Angel Jimenez each shot 70. Langer won the 2014 tournament. Jimenez is coming off a victory at St. Andrews in the British Senior Open.

Defending champion Scott McCarron had a 72. Kevin Sutherland also had a 72. He shot the only 59 in PGA Tour Champions history in the 2014 event. John Daly, the winner of the PGA Tour’s 1992 B.C. Open at En-Joie, opened with a 73.

