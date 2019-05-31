Gina Kim watches her shot off the fifth tee Friday in the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston. (Mic Smith/Associated Press)

Duke freshman Gina Kim learned something very important from another Duke freshman. This one played basketball.

“If you practice every day for hours, hitting the same shot millions of times,” RJ Barrett told her, “I’m pretty sure you can go out there and hit [it] a million [and] one times. You know how to do it. So you just got to trust the work and keep believing.”

She is trusting the work, all right, and it is paying off. Kim is tied for third at 4-under-par 138 after two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open at Country Club of Charleston, only two shots behind leader Mamiko Higa of Japan. American Jessica Korda is one shot back.

Kim, 19, was not as spectacular as she was Thursday when she shot a 5-under 66, tying for the lowest round for an amateur in Women’s Open history. She bogeyed the first hole and the last. Overall, though, given the stage she was on, a 1-over 72 on Friday was more than respectable. She missed the cut at last year’s Open by three shots.

“I’m very happy where I am right now,” she said.

She came into the tournament on a high note, helping Duke win the NCAA women’s championship last week in Arkansas. Just before teeing off Thursday, she watched a video on her phone of her fairway bunker shot that put the Blue Devils into the finals against Wake Forest. Kim wanted to remind herself she was ready for the moment.

Getting to sleep the night after the 66 wasn’t easy. She stretched and took a Benadryl. Even then, she woke up a couple of times.

“There was just like a lot of little scenarios going through my head,” she said. “But I think I calmed myself down and kind of organized my thoughts a little better.”

Speaking of scenarios, as usual for a U.S. Open, there will be quite a few in play over the weekend. The leader board is tight, with 21 players within five shots of the lead. That includes Lexi Thompson, the highest-ranked American (No. 8) in the world, and two-time (2008, 2013) Open champion Inbee Park. Thompson is three back, while Park trails by four.

Play on Friday was delayed nearly two hours by weather; the second round is scheduled to be completed Saturday morning.

For Korda, 26, whose younger sister, Nelly, also plays on the LPGA Tour, a major win would be a big deal. She has won five times since turning pro in 2010 but hasn’t finished better than a tie for fourth in a major.

“That’s what you play for,” she said.

Among those she will have to fend off is Nelly, who is ranked 11th in the world, two spots higher than Jessica. Nelly is 3 under, three back of Higa.

For Jessica, the game plan was straightforward.

“I wouldn’t really say I was being too aggressive,” she said. “I was trying to be more aggressive on the par-5s, where I could take advantage of it.”

Country Club of Charleston suits her game quite nicely.

“I grew up on golf courses similar to this, similar grass,” she said. “So for me, it’s what I’ve been practicing on, and I love the greens.”

Jessica and Nelly, who is only 20, are very supportive of each other.

“Everybody is so disappointed because they think we trash talk each other or they think there’s side bets,” Jessica said. “We just have the one yearly one. We know how hard it is out here.”

The yearly bet? Whoever finishes higher on the money list. The stakes are “a purse or bag or whatever,” Jessica said. If one sister is down, the other will “always try to lift [her] up.”

Kim has certainly received her share of support this week, including from her coach and teammates. Her sister, father and grandmother will be here for the weekend.

“Oh, God, my phone blew up,” she said, referring to the reaction to what she accomplished the first day. “And then, obviously, Instagram as well. Snapchat, Twitter. And then text messages. Some even sent me emails.”

As for her more celebrated friends on the Duke campus, besides Barrett, Kim also got to know Zion Williamson and Cam Reddish — three basketball players expected to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft later this month. She took some classes with them, and they had the same athletic adviser.

“We usually run into each other at the athletic academic center, as well,” she said.

Williamson even came out to the practice facility and hit some balls.

“He wasn’t bad,” Kim said. “He made contact with the ball.”

Though, she added: “Not in the right direction. He was doing something.”

So is she.