ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Tyler Duncan holed out from the eighth fairway for eagle Friday and wound up with the best score on the PGA Tour, a 9-under 61 that staked him to a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the RSM Classic.

Duncan added four birdies on the front nine of the Seaside course at Sea Island and went out in 29. His final birdie came after a tee shot to 7 feet on the 17th hole, and he saved par from 8 feet on the last.