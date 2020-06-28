Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus each won in 17 consecutive years. Johnson failed to win in 2014, but is given credit for winning in the 2013-14 season from his victory in the fall of 2013 in Shanghai. The tour changed to a wraparound season in 2013.
Johnson tapped in for par on the par-4 18th, raised his ball to acknowledge the smattering of applause from course workers and officials with no fans allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He finished at 19-under 261 for his 21st PGA Tour title.
Streelman also shot 67.
Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a first-round 60, had a 67 to tie for third with 23-year-old Will Gordon at 17 under. Gordon, who had no status on either the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour, had seven birdies in a 64. He earned a special temporary card and unlimited exemptions for the rest of the season.
KOREAN LPGA
POCHEON, South Korea — Ji Young Kim made an 18-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff with Minji Park to win the Korea LPGA’s BC Card-Hankyung Ladies’ Cup.
Kim closed with a 5-under 67 to match Park at 18-under 270 at Pocheon Hills.
Park finished with a 66.
Both players birdied the 18th on their first extra trip down the par-5 hole.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.