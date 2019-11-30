Johnson says his recovery from the routine surgery is complete. He says another week of therapy and practice was needed to be ready for the Presidents Cup, which starts Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

Johnson says he has told Woods, the tournament host next week and the playing captain in Australia. He says Woods supports his decision.

Chez Reavie was the next available player to replace Johnson in the 18-man field.

