The 43rd Ryder Cup, which opens with two days of best-ball and alternate-shot matches and concludes Sunday with a dozen singles competitions, is one of golf’s few match-play events and may well be its most pressure-packed. There’s no prize money on the line, just a slim, antiquated gold trophy that resides, along with bragging rights, on one side of the Atlantic Ocean for the next two years. Some years, between chunked chips and missed putts from gimme range, it resembles a clinic in choking. The same golfers who routinely shrug off their own failings fall apart at the thought they’ve let teammates down.