Edoardo Molinari 2nd vice-captain in Europe's Ryder Cup team

Placeholder while article actions load

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Henrik Stenson checked out the Italian course staging next year’s Ryder Cup for the first time since being appointed as captain of the European team. He had a couple of assistants with him at the Marco Simone course outside Rome, too. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Edoardo Molinari, an Italian golfer, was named Monday as the second vice captain. Thomas Bjorn, a former captain, had already been handed an assistant role this month.

“We had chatted a few times about stats and what I could do to help the team,” Molinari said about his previous conversations with Stenson, “but I never expected this.”

Molinari said he thought Stenson was joking.

“We’ve known each other for so many years and he’s always been a person who jokes a lot,” Molinari said. “For an Italian player, though, this is beyond any dream. When I started playing golf, I never thought I’d get to this point.”

Molinari and his younger brother, Francesco, were part of the victorious European team at the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article