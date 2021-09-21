Or, you could put it like this: The 48-year-old Englishman is heading into his record-tying 11th Ryder Cup this week. At his first one, in 1997, he partnered with Nick Faldo, who is now 64 and doing TV work. In the leadup to this one, which begins Friday at Whistling Straits, Westwood is mentoring, among others, Viktor Hovland. The 24-year-old Hovland was 10 days old when Westwood made his debut at Valderrama.