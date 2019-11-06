U.S. captain Tiger Woods announces his wild-card selections on Thursday, and he could use one of them on himself. There has not been a playing-captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural event in 1994.
The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia, where the International team recorded its only victory in 1998. The American won at Royal Melbourne in 2011.
