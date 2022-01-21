Defending champion Darren Clarke, Retief Goosen, Stephen Ames and Stephen Alker also were at 66. Alker had no status last year until he went from a qualifier to a series of top 10s and eventually a victory.
The 42-man field for the season opener is for winners the last two years, senior major champions the last five years and sponsor exemptions.
Els, who lost in a playoff on the Big Island two years ago, used the front slope of a back bunker on the par-5 14th for his second shot to roll onto the green about 10 feet away for eagle.
He closed out his round from the bunker, a difficult shot from 100 or so yards. Els’ approach landed just behind the hole, and he made a 12-foot birdie with about a foot of left-to-right break.
Singh also played bogey-free, making an eagle on the par-5 fourth.
Among those making their debut on the 50-and-older circuit was David Duval, the 2001 British Open champion. He opened with a 74.
Jim Furyk, who began the Sony Open on the PGA Tour last week with a 62 but finished in a tie for 42nd, opened with a 67.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports