Europe to have 6 captain's picks for Ryder Cup in 2023

VIRGINIA WATER, England — Europe captain Luke Donald will have six picks for next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy.
The qualification period begins at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth from Sept. 8-11 and runs to Sept. 3 next year, three weeks before the Ryder Cup.
Donald said having six picks gives him “flexibility to ensure we have the strongest lineup at Marco Simone in terms of in-form players, players with Ryder Cup experience, and potential pairings.”
