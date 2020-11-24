Notes: The field features five of the top 100 in the world ranking. Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa has the highest ranking at No. 61. ... Robert MacIntyre dropped 14 spots in the world ranking to No. 81 while the European Tour was shut down by the pandemic. He now is back up to No. 63 as he tries to end the year in the top 50 to earn a Masters invitational. The left-handed Scot is playing this week and still has the DP World Tour Championship. ... The tournament is co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour. It began in 2000. ... Adam Scott won his first professional event at the Dunhill Championship in 2001, winning by one shot over Justin Rose. A year later, Rose won his first pro event at the Dunhill. ... Charl Schwartzel is a four-time winner of the Dunhill. He is not in the field this week. ... The tournament is the second of three consecutive tournaments in South Africa.