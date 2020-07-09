Luiten won the event in 2013 and hasn’t finished outside of the top 10 in his last four starts at the Diamond Country Club outside Vienna.
Scottish players Marc Warren and Craig Howie were tied for second after shooting 66s at the dual-ranked European Tour and European Challenge Tour event.
All players, caddies and other personnel on site were tested for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament and will follow public health guidelines, including social distancing.
The Austrian Open will be followed by the Euram Bank Open, also held in Austria, before a six-week “UK Swing.”
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.