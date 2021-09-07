Notes: This is the final event for nine players to qualify for Europe’s Ryder Cup team. Padraig Harrington will make his three captain’s pick after the tournament is over. ... This is the European Tour’s flagship event, which has recently moved from May to September. ... Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, the two highest-ranked Europeans in the world, are not playing to prepare for the Ryder Cup. ... The field includes Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood. ... Billy Horschel, who is No. 4 in the Race to Dubai on the strength of his WGC-Dell Match Play win, is in the field. ... Also playing are Adam Scott and Justin Rose. ... The tournament dates to 1972, with Tony Jacklin winning the inaugural event at Wentworth. ... The flagship event briefly rotated to links courses like Royal St. George’s and Royal Birkdale. It has been at Wentworth every year since 1984. ... The only American to win the BMW PGA Championship was Arnold Palmer in 1975. ... Hovland, Horschel, defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and Min Woo Lee are the only players from the top 10 in the Race to Dubai standings who are playing.