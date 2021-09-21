The Chubb Classic will return to Tiburon’s Black course in Naples, Florida, in February as part of a multi-year extension of its contract with the PGA Tour Champions. ... Spyglass Hill is being used as part of the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach this week. The PGA Tour Champions event featuring First Tee participants previously used Poppy Hills. ... The South African Open returns to Gary Player Country Club in Sun City as part of the Sunshine Tour and European Tour. ... Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington will meet again two weeks after the Ryder Cup in the PGA Tour Champions event at Timuquana in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be the debut for Harrington on the 50-and-older circuit.