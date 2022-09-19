Facts & figures for the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Facts and figures for the 14th Presidents Cup matches: Teams: United States against an International team of players from everywhere but Europe. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dates: Sept. 22-25. Venue: Quail Hollow Club. Length: 7,047 yards. Par: 71. Points needed to win: 15 1/2. Captains: Davis Love III (U.S.) and Trevor Immelman (International).

Defending champion: United States.

Series: United States leads, 11-1-1.

Format: Nine matches of foursomes, nine matches of fourballs, 12 singles matches. Each is worth one point.

Last time: Playing captain Tiger Woods went 3-0 and the Americans rallied from a 10-8 deficit by winning eight of 12 points in singles for a 16-14 win at Royal Melbourne.

International team: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Corey Conners, Cameron Davis, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee, Hideki Matsuyama, Sebastian Munoz, Taylor Pendrith, Mito Pereira, Adam Scott.

Advertisement

U.S. team: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young.

Tale of the tape: The entire U.S. team is among the top 25 in the world. The International team has three players from the top 25.

LIV Effect: The International team lost five players from its 2019 team after they signed with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The Americans lost three players to LIV from the 2019 team.

Quail Hollow history: The club has hosted the Wells Fargo Championship on the PGA Tour 15 times and the PGA Championship in 2017.

Key statistic: The Americans have six players from the Ryder Cup team that beat Europe 19-9 last year at Whistling Straits.

Notable: Adam Scott is playing in his 10th straight Presidents Cup without ever having been on a winning team.

Advertisement

Quotable: “Trevor is going to have a team that’s got a chip on their shoulder and that’s motivated and wants to prove that they can still be competitive. We have to be careful.” — U.S. captain Davis Love III.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday, 1-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-8 a.m. (Golf Channel), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article