The European Tour and Sunshine Tour have created a partnership in which the South African Open will be a co-sanctioned European Tour through 2025 with prize money of $1.5 million. Officials say more South African events will count toward the European Tour. ... Brooks Koepka has limited his four-person bubble to himself, his caddie, his physical therapist and his manager. That meant leaving the chef at home. “The cooking definitely is not as good,” he said. “We’re trying our best, but it’s not as good as she would make it.” ... John Daly is playing the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, even though he is eligible for the British Open as a past champion. The PGA Tour regulations involving opposite-field events only apply to limited fields that don’t have a cut.