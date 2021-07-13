Notes: The final major of the year was the only one canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It stayed at Royal St. George’s so the 150th Open could be at St. Andrews. ... The R&A is allowing 32,000 fans a day during competition, by the far the largest of any major since before the pandemic. ... Sixteen players have withdrawn over the last three weeks, including Zach Johnson because of a positive COVID-19 test and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama because of positive test results even after his asymptomatic isolation was over. ... Royal St. George’s was the first links in England where the British Open was played. This is the 15th time it has held the Open. ... Players from Asia (Matsuyama), North America (Phil Mickelson) and Europe (Jon Rahm) have won major this year. The four major champions have never come from four continents since the Masters began in 1934. ... Royal St. George’s holds two distinctions in Open history: the first champion who failed to break 80 in any of the four rounds (J.H. Taylor in 1894) and the first champion to shoot in the 60s all four rounds (Greg Norman in 1993).