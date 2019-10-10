“It’s a very tough, demanding, long golf course, narrow,” Pulkkanen said. “You’ve got to hit some shots out there. I had a nice start, 3-under after five, and that gets me going. It was nice to make a couple more on the back nine.”

Rory Sabbatini, the South African-born player who began representing Slovakia this year, had an eagle on the par-5 17th and was in second place.

AD

Five players — Kurt Kitayama, Joost Luiten, Shubhankar Sharma, Bernd Wiesberger and Justin Rose — were at 5 under.

AD

With a $7 million purse as part of the Rolex Series, the tournament is making its return to Rome after a 17-year absence from the Italian capital.

The Rome return is part of the buildup to the 2022 Ryder Cup at the nearby Marco Simone club.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD