“It’s like the equivalent of playing nine holes, really, and there’s no flow or rhythm to it, so you never really get what it’s like,” Fitzpatrick said of the lone alternate-shot match. “That was the big thing I took away was that I made sure that if I ever played again, I say, ‘Listen, I’m not saying you have to play me in the fourball, I’m just saying from experience, I feel like it would benefit me to play a fourball to have that experience.’”