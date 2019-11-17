Fleetwood carded three eagles in his final round to surge into contention with a 7-under 65. That put him tied with Kinhult at 12 under overall and into the playoff.

Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger, Jason Scrivener and Thomas Detry tied for third, four shots behind Fleetwood and Kinhult.

Defending champion Lee Westwood and home favorite Louis Oosthuizen, the first-round leader, were 7 under and tied for sixth.

