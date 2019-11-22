DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm, two of the five contenders for the Race to Dubai title, were the closest pursuers of Mike Lorenzo-Vera as the French golfer took a three-shot lead after the second round of the season-ending World Tour Championship.

Lorenzo-Vera, who is feeling the effects of a lung infection he caught in South Africa last week, bogeyed two of his final four holes but still managed to extend his one-stroke overnight lead with a 3-under 69 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.