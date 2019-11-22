Fleetwood (68) and Rahm (69), who both need to win to stand a chance of finishing the season as European No. 1, were tied for second place on 9 under overall.
Bernd Wiesberger, the current leader of the Race to Dubai standings, was tied for 13th and six shots further back after a 71.
___
