Fleetwood to lead from front in Hero Cup match-play event

“This was extremely important to get an event like this back on the schedule to give us an opportunity to get these guys in a team and see how they perform in match play. And this is a great first stepping stone, building blocks, for hopefully getting a very successful Ryder Cup in Rome,” Donald said Thursday. “It’s a great opportunity for me to be around some guys that have a great potential to be in Rome, to get to know them better, and to see how they perform on the golf course. ... We don’t play a lot of match play in general, we don’t play a lot of foursomes, so just seeing how they react, testing out some possible partnerships that might stand the test of time and be in Rome.”