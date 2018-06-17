Some great golfers, fortunate ones, discover that one of their sport’s major championships suits their style of play and their temperament perfectly. While they may have significant success in other venues, that one event seems meant for them, focusing their best, hiding their limits and bathing them in glory.

For an American golfer, the most beautiful romance possible might be with your national championship. Brooks Koepka and the U.S. Open are officially a beautiful marriage. They renewed their vows Sunday at Shinnecock Hills on Father’s Day as the 28-year-old Koepka became the first man since Curtis Strange in 1988-89 — and the seventh player ever — to win the U.S. Open in back-to-back years.

In five years on the PGA Tour, plus extensive time in six years on the European Tour, Koepka’s only other wins are in the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open and the 2014 Turkish Airlines Open. With all due respect — and Koepka was the ninth-ranked player in the world before this triumph — it does seem that the U.S. Open brings out the best in the Floridian as suitor. This thing they have going on doesn’t have to stop. As historic a player as Tom Watson won five of his eight major titles in just one event — the British Open.

“It feels so good to have this thing back in my hands,” said Koepka, holding the U.S. Open trophy tightly near the 18th green as he was, ironically but appropriately, interviewed by Strange, now a Fox golf analyst.

A conservative closing bogey, typical of Koepka’s smart avoid-disaster style, gave him a 1-over-par total of 281 and a one-shot win over England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who tied the U.S. Open scoring record with a 63.

Fleetwood finished early on a course that an embarrassed U.S. Golf Association tried to make much easier Sunday to compensate for its mismanagement of the course Saturday, when morning players had an easy test while afternoon players, including Koepka, faced a monster that presented them with unfair and capricious tests of golf-as-luck.

Even in the fourth round, as breezes continued to dry out the course, the three primary contenders — Koepka, his friend Dustin Johnson (No. 1 in the world) and Masters champion Patrick Reed — all faced a course that grew longer teeth by the hour as Fleetwood watched and hoped. Yet Koepka, alone among them, stayed ahead of Fleetwood.

Koepka’s victory was especially dramatic because few golfers ever go through so much worry between one year’s great triumph and a repeat the next season. In the intervening year, a serious wrist injury — a partially torn tendon in his left wrist — forced Koepka to stop playing for months. Left wrists are to right-handed golfers what knees are to NFL running backs and elbows are to major league pitchers.

“You go from playing some of the best golf I’ve probably ever played to probably being at the lowest point professionally that I’ve been. It wasn’t easy,” said Koepka, who had his arm in a soft cast for months. “But I’ll tell you what, it was a long four months. It’s just no fun sitting on your couch. Once you watch all the TV shows you’re going to watch, what else am I going to do? The days are so long. It’s not fun. I don’t wish it upon anyone.”

Why Koepka didn’t become a major star in golf, a fan favorite, the guy with big crowds following him, after he won the U.S. Open in 2017 baffled me. If winning this U.S. Open, too, doesn’t do the trick, I give up. Maybe the problem is because Koepka shows so little of himself while he plays, never making dramatic gestures or pumping up the crowd. But as soon as he is finished, he reveals an engaging, playful, confident personality. He’s not TV-friendly. He’s more the player you would pick as a favorite or a friend if you knew him.

“I always feel like I’m overlooked. It doesn’t bug me. Maybe I get to hide behind closed doors,” he said. Then, realizing the implications of being Mr. Back-to-Back, Koepka said, in an aside to himself, “Going to get kind of impossible.”

So be it. Because, in this case, it’s deserved. Koepka hits a golf ball over the horizon. He was first in average driving distance in this Open, second in strokes-saved-putting and third in greens-in-regulation. He can play all parts of the game.

His nerves didn’t crack under the intense pressure of Fleetwood’s posted score. For more than two hours, Koepka looked at that “+1” on the board, and on a course with double bogeys hiding everywhere, he never blinked.

On the 11th hole, a diabolical par-3, his ugly shot pulled in the rough to the left of the green put him in a place where he couldn’t even try to hit the green. Instead, he deliberately aimed across the green at the far bunker — then got up and down, sinking a 10-foot bogey putt — to turn what might have been a 5 or 6 into a 4.

“I could have very easily been derailed by a double or triple bogey,” said Koepka, a candor you seldom hear from players who have just performed the feat for which they will be remembered their whole lives. Yet that 10-foot putt to save bogey freed him up the rest of the round. “After you make one, the hole seems to open up for you,” he said.

After his victory. Koepka viewed the whole feat with a becoming honesty and self-deprecation. “I don’t want to say that I didn’t think I could do it, but [back-to-back] made it that much more difficult,” he explained. “It’s much more gratifying the second time.”

Fox TV assigned Strange to be the announcer to follow Koepka on every hole — a logical choice but one that could have spooked some players. “It was cool to have him in the group,” Koepka said. “We didn’t talk about it until afterwards. But then it was a pretty cool moment.”

If Koepka seems to say “cool” a lot, it’s because he fits that style. His personality is a variant on laid-back, ultra-confident-but-not-arrogant-cowboy cool. Even this past week’s controversies about the USGA butchering the setup of the course Saturday — the USGA apologized, then put water on the greens at night so Sunday wouldn’t be a joke, too — seemed to roll off Koepka with a natural gift for telling the truth but not hurting feelings.

“It doesn’t really matter to me whether they ‘lost the course’ or not,” said Koepka, adding that if the USGA did, “that’s part of golf. If you leave a putt that’s downhill, downwind that’s impossible — well, in the U.S. Open you must know where to leave the ball.”

That is Koepka’s specialty — management of himself, his emotions and his golf ball. And that is why he and the U.S. Open have a long relationship.

This victory will leave only one strange Koepka Family Tradition in its wake.

“My father introduced me and my brother to golf,” Koepka said. “The last two years in a row, I haven’t gotten him anything for Father’s Day.

“Now I’m not going to get him anything next year, either.”

For more by Thomas Boswell, visit washingtonpost.com/boswell.