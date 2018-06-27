Tiger Woods chats with his playing partners and friends as he plays a practice round at the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

Go back 11 years, to a sweaty Sunday at the Washington area’s most prestigious golf course, and think about this city’s standing in that sport’s world at the time. That day, when Tiger Woods handed K.J. Choi a silver trophy shaped like the U.S. Capitol, Choi said the following, which made perfect sense: “It’s a fantastic memory to win Tiger’s tournament. I’m very proud.”

Put yourself in that moment, and consider a wager. Would the area’s PGA Tour stop, then known as the AT&T National, become Woods’s legacy event, one that lasts beyond his playing days and is a tentpole event for the sport? Or a little more than a decade later, would the tournament lbe petering out without a title sponsor on an inferior course, likely leaving Washington without a regular tour stop?

In 2007, when Woods and his foundation saved PGA Tour golf in D.C., there weren’t odds long enough that would have pushed me to put money on the latter option. Yet here we are, in what no one will say is the final year of what is now the Quicken Loans National, but is the final year of the tournament nonetheless.

“The future is uncertain,” Woods said Wednesday at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. “That’s frustrating for all of us.”

That is the Tour’s official stance this week: We don’t know what will happen. We want to put on the best show we can. Tiger’s here, playing his own event for the first time since 2015. Come on out and support the show.

But there’s no one in the golf world who believes there will be a Washington event a year from now. The 2019 schedule is essentially done, though it hasn’t been announced. Quicken Loans, which replaced AT&T as the title sponsor four years ago, wanted to sponsor a tournament in its hometown of Detroit, and the tour is following where the money takes it.

“We just haven’t gotten the sponsorship dollars,” Woods said. “This is a tough climate right now.”

The reality, though, is that the erosion of this tournament was a years-long, complicated process. It involves not just the title sponsor, but the date on the calendar. It involves not only Woods’s inability to play here as regularly as he would have liked — he missed the event in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2017 — but his personal downfall, now nearly a decade ago.

And it’s just too bad. It’s just too bad.

Hosting a professional golf event is part of a sporting town’s résumé. Yeah, it’s only one week a year, and no, it doesn’t matter as much as, say, an unexpected run to a Stanley Cup championship. But it can create memories. And it can sustain a new generation of players to come. Furthermore, Washington is the kind of community golf needs. It rates as the wealthiest, most educated metropolitan area in the nation. Who plays golf? Why, wealthy, educated people.

When Woods and his foundation created this event in a matter of months in 2007 — swooping in to take the event from Colorado, where the former “International” couldn’t land a sponsor — it felt special. Jack has the Memorial. Arnie had Bay Hill. And Tiger would — always, it seemed then — have Washington.

That first year, when Choi shot 68 in the final round to win on Congressional’s famed Blue course, it felt like Washington’s sports community was coming together. President George H.W. Bush helped with the opening ceremony. Woods and his team committed to honoring the military, a tradition that is now widespread on tour. The galleries were diverse, different than a regular PGA Tour stop. That’s D.C. as a town. But that was the pull of Woods, too.

Even Wednesday morning, as Woods slogged his way through the back nine of a pro-am event, fans of all colors lined the ropes, following his strides, his shots, his mannerisms, his smiles back at them. His appeal — a decade after the last of his 14 major championship victories, five years since the last of his 79 PGA Tour victories — is still undeniable. Doubt that? Just check the television ratings when he shows up.

Those people, apparently, don’t run billion-dollar corporations. When Woods wanted to keep professional golf here back in 2007 — rescuing it after the old Kemper Open had morphed into the Booz Allen Classic before that sponsorship dried — all he had to do was tell AT&T to jump, and it jumped. Back at his height, Woods had Nike, American Express, Accenture, General Motors, Gatorade — any company who wanted to be associated with excellence and integrity through sports.

But the landscape changed with Woods’s single-car accident in November 2009, the night that led to revelations of his widespread infidelities and, eventually, the collapse of his marriage. Though the galleries who cheer for him now have moved on — and new sponsorship deals have arisen in recent years — there’s no way to deny that Woods’s public embarrassment impacted tournament golf in Washington. Tiger was tainted, and by extension Tiger’s tournament was tainted, and all of a sudden hosting his tournament wasn’t quite what it used to be.

There were other issues along the way, of course. Congressional staged the U.S. Open in 2011. That’s a big ask for any membership, and it made sense that those at the Bethesda club weren’t as excited to welcome Woods’s event back, though it eventually approved a plan to host every other year. More significant: The spot on the PGA Tour calendar — wedged between the U.S. and British Opens — is just plain lousy, and that made for lackluster fields, if “lackluster” can be read as among the least star-studded of the year.

Rick Singer, the CEO of Woods’s foundation, said Wednesday his team is still working to find a sponsor. The reality, though, is that creates false hope. There’s no date on the calendar. It’s not coming back.

So if you’re coming out to TPC Potomac, get nostalgic about it all. Anthony Kim, then a rising star on tour, shot a 65 on Sunday to win in 2008. The following year, Woods returned from his leg injury to beat Kim in the final pairing on the last day. In 2010 and ’11 the event moved to suburban Philadelphia to accommodate Congressional’s preparations for the Open, but Woods won again in 2012 — the same year a derecho ripped through town, felling trees at Congressional and requiring the third round to be played without galleries.

Ah, memories. Maybe more will be made this week. Woods himself could create them.

But a quiet departure is more likely for what once seemed like a perpetually marquee event. Cast against that scene just more than a decade ago, it’s not just startling. It’s a shame.