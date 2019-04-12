Zach Johnson of the United States walks on the second hole during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Ga. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Zach Johnson is a former Masters champion who played his 46th competitive round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. He has never done anything on this course that will be viewed more times than what he managed on the 13th tee in the second round.

“That was a first,” Johnson said. “I thought I had done it all, but now I know I’ve done it now.”

Johnson had his ball teed up near the right tee marker and was taking a practice swing when he accidentally hit the ball, which ricocheted off the tee marker and stopped further out on the tee box.

Johnson stepped toward the ball before looking back to playing partners Ian Poulter and Matt Kuchar.

“I was caught off guard,” Johnson said.

Even though it made for a YouTube-worthy moment, there were no ramifications. Because Johnson had not intended to make contact with the ball, there was no penalty. He went on to strike a solid drive and make birdie on the par 5 en route to a 1-over 73.­

“I knew what to do,” Johnson said. “It’s all about intent. Clearly, I did not intend to do that.”

Because the 13th tee box is tucked in a far corner of the course that’s inaccessible to fans, Johnson’s gaffe might have gone unnoticed had television cameras not caught it. Poulter and Kuchar, though, were ready with the needle.

“It’s probably the only hole you can do it and not get too much of a laugh because no one’s there to have a laugh about it,” Poulter said. “But yeah, it was a bit of a shock to him — and all of us.”

Spieth rebounds, makes cut

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champ , had never entered the weekend in precarious position. His previous positions at the midway point of the tournament: third, first, first, 10th and fourth. He was, then, not well-informed about who makes the cut here.

“I’ve never been anywhere near it,” Spieth said.

Spieth thought the top 60 players and ties advanced to the weekend, when in fact it’s the top 50 and ties — as well as anyone within 10 shots of the lead. Spieth said he didn’t realize until his caddie, Michael Greller, told him near the end of the round.

“I’m like, ‘Well, good thing I didn’t probably know that,’” Spieth said.

Spieth opened with a 75, then made bogey on the first Friday. But from there, he steadied himself, making five birdies and no bogeys en route to 68 to get to 1 under for the tournament — easily qualifying for the weekend. . . .

Two-time champion Bernhard Langer was one of the more surprising players to make the cut. Langer followed his opening 71 with an even-par 72 Friday to qualify for the weekend at age 61.

“If you hit it short, you better hit it straight, right?” Langer said. “Short and crooked would be pretty bad.” . . .

Fellow 61-year-old Ian Woosnam, the 1991 champion, announced his retirement from playing the Masters after shooting 80-76 — 156, 12 over .

Woosnam said his balky back causes him too much pain on Augusta’s hilly layout. . . .

Alvaro Ortiz, the first Mexican to appear at the Masters in 40 years, made it to the weekend at even par after a 71 Friday. The 23-year-old played his college golf at Arkansas and qualified for the Masters by winning the Latin American Amateur.

He was 3 over on his round through 13 holes.

“At some point in the round today I thought it was getting out of hand,” Ortiz said. “ . . . I was really, not angry, but I was doing things quick.”

Ortiz responded with a birdie at 14, an eagle at 15 and a closing birdie at 18 to post his score. “It means the world,” Ortiz said.

Viktor Hovland, a 21-year-old Norwegian who played collegiately at Oklahoma State, is the low amateur heading into the weekend at 1 under.