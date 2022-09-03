Four-way tie for lead in European tour event in Denmark

FARSO, Denmark — Ross McGowan slipped into a four-way tie for the lead of the European tour’s Made in HimmerLand after the third round on Saturday.
A 65 was also posted by another Englishman, Matthew Southgate, who eagled his first hole and birdied the last to join the leaders.
Francesco Laporta of Italy was there with them when he closed with three birdies in his last five holes for a 68.
One shot behind the leaders was Matthew Jordan after carding 62.
