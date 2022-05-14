Fox leads Soudal Open by one heading to final round

ANTWERP, Belgium — Ryan Fox birdied the 18th hole to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Soudal Open on Saturday.
Fox won his second European tour title in February in the United Arab Emirates, and has two top-10s this month.
“I have been in contention the last couple of weeks as well and not really done much on Sunday, so I am looking forward to being in the mix again,” Fox said. “Sam Horsfield is playing some good golf as well, so hopefully we will have a good tussle tomorrow.”
Fox was at 11 under overall, one shot ahead of Horsfield, the co-leader in the first two rounds.
The English golfer was one off the lead after a bogey on the ninth, then two in front after a birdie on the 11th. But he parred the rest of the way for a second straight 69.
Yannik Paul of Germany had sole hold of third at 9 under after a birdie-birdie finish for a 68. He has an eye on his first tour win.
