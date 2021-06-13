Belgium’s Kristof Ulenaers won the Challenge de Cadiz in Spain in his European Challenge Tour debut. Ulenaers led wire-to-wire at Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri, closing with an even-par 72 for a five-stroke victory. He finished at 19 under. ... Brandon Matthews birdied the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Sam Stevens in the PGA Tour Latinoamerica’s The Club at Weston Hills Open in Florida. Matthews closed with a 5-under 67 to finish at 22 under. .. Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux won the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass in Michigan for her first Symetra Tour title. She finished with a 5-under 67 and 17-under 199 total to beat Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc by a stroke. Metraux is second on the money list with $61,680, with the final top 10 earning LPGA Tour cards. ... Serena Aoki won the Japan LPGA’s Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open, closing with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Miyuu Yamashita, Mao Saigo and Mone Inami. Aoki finished at 17 under.