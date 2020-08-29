The victory gives Krauter a spot in the Women’s British Open next year at Carnoustie. The Women’s British Amateur champion typically gets a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open, the Evian Championship and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
It was the second time in three years a German won the Women’s British Amateur, with Leonie Harm winning in 2018.
