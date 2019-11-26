Notes: One week after Rahm won the season finale, the European Tour starts a new season in South Africa. The season was supposed to start with two events, but the Hong Kong Open (co-sanctioned with the Asian Tour) was postponed because of violent unrest in the city . ... The field includes former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel, a four-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill Championship. He has missed the last seven months recovering from a wrist injury. This is his first event since the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head a week after the Masters. ... The field includes Erik van Rooyen and Eddie Pepperell, both trying to finish the year in the top 50 to earn a trip to the Masters. ... Ernie Els is playing two weeks before he captains the International team in the Presidents Cup. He is a three-time winner of the event, including the first one that was part of the European Tour schedule in 1995.