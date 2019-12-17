Notes: Smith will try to become the first player in more 100 years to win the Australian PGA three straight times. Scotland-born Dan Soutar won it in 1905, 1906 and 1907. ... Stewart Cink, Cameron Champ and Smylie Kaufman are in the field ... Smith and Adam Scott are the only two players from the Presidents Cup playing the Australian PGA. Marc Leishman, the other Aussie on the International team, is not playing. Leishman and his family are staying in Australia for Christmas. ... Ryan Fox, Zach Murray and Brad Kennedy are playing. They are the top three in the Australia money list. The leading two players earn a spot in the WGC-Mexico Championship next year. Murray was among those in the gallery at Royal Melbourne for the Presidents Cup.