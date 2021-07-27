Notes: None of the medal winners from Rio de Janeiro qualified for the Tokyo Olympics competition at Kasumigaseki. ... The last two U.S. Open champions, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, tested positive for the coronavirus and had to withdraw. That leaves three of the top 10 in the world in the field — Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. ... A medal comes with a massive perk for Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim of South Korea. It is all that can exempt them from mandatory military service. ... Hideki Matsuyama of Japan has the home advantage, even without fans. He won the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Kasumigaseki. Matsuyama is one of Japan’s highest hopes for the Olympics after his victory in the Masters in April. ... The leading four players in the world skipped the 2016 Olympics when golf returned after a century-long absence. This time, Dustin Johnson was the only player from the top four who opted not to play. ... Fifteen of the 44 countries in Europe have players in the Olympics. Latin America has six countries represented, same as last time in Rio. ... The gold medalist earns a spot in the majors next year and The Players Championship but not the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua.