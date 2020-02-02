Johnson made an eagle on the par-5 18th by chipping in over a bunker to card a 3-under 67.

Phil Mickelson fired a 67 to end in a three-way tie for third place on 9 under, with Thomas Pieters (65) and Gavin Green (70).

McDowell’s partner in the final pairing, Victor Dubuisson, fell away after dropping five shots from holes 10 through 14 in a 4-over 74. The Frenchman was among five players tied for sixth place on 7 under, including Sergio Garcia.

McDowell began the day with a one-shot advantage and never fell out of at least a share of the lead at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

The Northern Irishman’s 16th professional win — earned in 13 different countries — was his first on his home tour since the 2014 French Open.

