Johnson made an eagle on the par-5 18th by chipping in over a bunker for a 3-under 67 as McDowell saved par on No. 17.

McDowell sank his 5-footer to par the 18th and secure his 16th professional win, in a 13th different country.

A first title on McDowell’s home tour since the 2014 French Open lifted him back into a top-50 world ranking, and earned a winner’s check of $583,000.

“It’s special,” the 40-year-old Northern Irishman said. “I want to be back up there one more time just to be able to play against these guys.”

Phil Mickelson fired a 67 to end in a three-way tie for third place on 9 under, with Thomas Pieters (65) and Gavin Green (70).

McDowell’s partner in the final pairing, Victor Dubuisson, fell away after dropping five shots from Nos. 10-14 in a 4-over 74. The Frenchman was among five players tied for sixth place on 7 under, including Sergio Garcia (66).

McDowell began the day with a one-shot advantage and never fell out of at least a share of the lead at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Johnson made an eagle-3 on No. 4, yet carded only one more birdie until his flourish on the final hole.

Mickelson surged with a hat trick of birdies from the second to fourth holes but did not find another until the 18th to get back the shot he dropped on No. 16.

Top-ranked Brooks Koepka carded a 2-over 72, including a double bogey 6 at the ninth. He finished tied for 17th place, eight shots back.

