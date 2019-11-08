Ko had an erratic round that featured seven birdies, a double bogey and a bogey in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing.
Defending champion Nasa Hataoka shot a 71 and was tied for 35th place. Lexi Thompson, making her first start since the Indy Women in Tech Championship in September, struggled with her game and shot a 74.
Two-time Japan Classic winner Shanshan Feng was three strokes back after a 70.
