Guerrier leads by 1 at Cazoo Classic in bid for 1st pro win

SOUTHPORT, England — Julien Guerrier moved in sight of his first win on the European tour after shooting 3-under 69 in the third round of the Cazoo Classic to take a one-stroke lead on Saturday.
Guerrier made three straight birdies from No. 4 and added more at Nos. 13 and 17. His only bogeys came at the first and last holes at Hillside near Liverpool in northwest England.
Richie Ramsay (67), Jens Dantorp (70) and Waring were tied for second place.
___
