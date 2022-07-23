Guerrier leads by 1 at Cazoo Classic in bid for 1st pro win

Paul Waring, the No. 586-ranked leader after the first two rounds, shot only 72 and fell out of first place to be replaced by Guerrier, a French player ranked No. 454.

SOUTHPORT, England — Julien Guerrier moved in sight of his first win on the European tour after shooting 3-under 69 in the third round of the Cazoo Classic to take a one-stroke lead on Saturday.

Guerrier made three straight birdies from No. 4 and added more at Nos. 13 and 17. His only bogeys came at the first and last holes at Hillside near Liverpool in northwest England.