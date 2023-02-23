Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer

Her “Crossroads Foundation” said Thursday the cancer was stage 3 and the 71-year-old Australian will begin a treatment of chemotherapy and radiation in the next two weeks.

“It means so much to me for all my friends and family to lend so much support,” Stephenson said in a statement. “I have had some negative challenges in my career and managed to survive. This is just another tough hole that is ‘uphill and against the wind.’ See you on my next downhill and downwind hole!”