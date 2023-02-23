Hall of Famer Jan Stephenson diagnosed with breast cancer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Jan Stephenson, a three-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Stephenson was among the first to bring sex appeal to women’s golf, part of that the design of former LPGA Tour Commissioner Ray Volpe. Stephenson’s most famous moment outside the ropes was posing in a bathtub, her body covered only by golf balls.
She backed up her celebrity by winning 16 times on the LPGA Tour, including three majors. She was lacking only the Kraft Nabisco Championship to complete the career Grand Slam.
She was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2019 and also received the Order of Australia Medal.
Her foundation supports disabled military veterans and first responders.
