In the last five years at the Women’s Open, no player has more rounds in the 60s than Hall’s nine — she shot 68 on Thursday — and that is filling the 25-year-old English golfer with confidence heading into the weekend at Carnoustie.
“I do feel very calm when I am playing the British Open,” said Hall, who won at Royal Lytham three years ago for not just her first major title but her first senior win as a professional.
“It is just so nice to play in front of the crowds. We missed that last year and to hear them cheering my name is great. I’m having a lot of fun,” she said.
The morning starters were greeted with benign, even balmy, conditions on Day 2 at Carnoustie and the relative lack of wind was leaving the course — widely regarded as one of the most fearsome in the world — defenseless.
Hall took advantage, with her sixth birdie of the day — from 6 feet at the 14th — giving her a one-stroke lead on 9 under.
A double-bogey 6 at No. 15 dropped her into what would shortly be a four-way tie for the lead and she parred her way home to join Harigae, who rolled in a long, winding birdie putt at the last to complete a round of 67 that contained seven birdies in all.
No. 4 Sei Young Kim followed four birdies on the front nine with four bogeys after the turn, a round of 71 leaving her one stroke off the lead. The South Korean had been in that four-way tie on 7 under with Hall, Harigae and Lexi Thompson, who bogeyed two of her final five holes for a 70 and was on 5 under.
Kim was tied for third with Lizette Salas (69).
Sophia Popov, last year’s unlikely champion at Royal Troon when ranked No. 304, double-bogeyed the last hole after three-putting to shoot 75 and was set to miss the cut.
Top-ranked Nelly Korda, who was in a share of the overnight lead with Kim and Madelene Sagstrom, was among the afternoon starters.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports