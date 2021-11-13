The Danish player was soon joined in the lead by Italian Laporta, who two-putted for birdie from the front of the green at the last to also shoot a 67.
Laporta, ranked No. 211, is seeking his first European Tour title while the 170th-ranked Hansen’s only victory on the tour came at the Joburg Open last season.
One shot further back is defending champion Antoine Rozner, the second-round leader who extended his advantage with an eagle at the par-4 third hole only to drop his first shots of the week with a double-bogey 7 at No. 5. By making birdie at the last, the Frenchman shot 69.
Kalle Samooja is alone in fourth — two shots off the lead — after a 68, while Tommy Fleetwood (68) and Min Woo Lee (66) still have a chance at three strokes behind.
