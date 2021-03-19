Finland’s Samooja, who was tied for second overnight, carded a 66.
The two men lead from a three-way tie for third made up of Connor Syme (67), Dean Burmester (64) and Richie Ramsay (65).
First-round leader Benjamin Hebert struggled at Karen Country Club in Nairobi with a 1-over 72. That dropped him out of the top 10.
___
