Henley wins big in Mexico, Langers get 44th Champions win

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Russell Henley finally made a bogey, and that’s about all that went wrong for him Sunday as he closed with a 1-under 70 for a four-shot victory in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Henley, staked to a six-shot lead going into the final round at El Camaleon, had the lead reduced to three when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the par-5 fifth hole. He responded with three straight birdies, and no one got closer than four shots the rest of the way.

Henley won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour, and the first time since the Houston Open five years ago.

Henley finished at 23-under 261 to tie the tournament record. He came into the final round as the only player who had not made a bogey all week.

Brian Harman closed with a 66 to finish alone in second, while the group five shots behind included Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Seamus Power of Ireland, who was coming off a victory last week in Bermuda.

Scheffler lost the No. 1 ranking he had held since March when Rory McIlroy won the CJ Cup two weeks ago. Scheffler closed with a 62 at Mayakoba, leaving him a good chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking next week at the Houston Open.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bernhard Langer broke his own record as the oldest winner on the PGA Tour Champions with a 6-under 66 for a six-shot victory Sunday in the TimberTech Championship, leaving the 65-year-old German one win away from matching the career record.

Langer started the final round with a one-shot lead, was caught briefly by Paul Goydos and then pulled away from the younger crowd, which for him means just about everyone.

The two-time Masters champion, who broke his age by two shots on Saturday when he took the lead, needed a birdie on the par-5 18th at Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club to shoot his age for the seventh time.

He made par for a 66, six shots clear of Goydos (71) and Thongchai Jaidee (67).

Langer now has 44 career victories on the 50-and-older circuit, one away from matching the record Hale Irwin set from 1995 to 2007.

Irwin won his last title at age 61. Langer, who earlier this year won the Chubb Classic in Florida, now has 11 victories since turning 60. He has won at least once in the 16 years on the senior circuit.

Langer, who finished at 17-under 199, moved to No. 5 in the Charles Schwab Cup, but without a chance to win the title for the seventh time.

Steven Alker, a four-time winner this year, tied for sixth and maintained a big lead in the Schwab Cup. It will be decided next week in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, which effectively is a two-man race between him and Padraig Harrington.

The leading 36 players advance to the final week.

LPGA TOUR

SHIGA, Japan — Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland won her first LPGA Tour title Sunday with a 7-under 65 to win the Toto Classic by four shots ahead of Japan’s Kana Nagai. Nagai also closed with a 65.

Linn Grant was a third, five shots off the pace after a 67.

Dryburgh, who also carded a 65 in the third round, finished 20-under 268 at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

Japanese Momoko Ueda, who led after the second and third rounds, finished eight shots behind after a 74. Ueda had won the event twice.

The 29-year-old Dryburgh finished with four birdies in her last six holes, including at the 18th, for a bogey-free day.

Dryburgh is the first Scot to win on the LPGA tour since Catriona Matthew in 2011 at the Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

Atthaya Thitikul, the 19-year-old from Thailand who has climbed to No. 1 in the women’s world ranking, finished with a 67 and was 10 shots back.

OTHER TOURS

Nathan Kimsey closed with a 2-under 70 and held on for a one-shot victory in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Spain. Kimsey won the points list and was among 20 players who earned full European tour cards for next season. ... Ting-Hsuan Huang of Taiwan made six birdies over the last 11 holes and shot 3-under 69 to win the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific in Thailand. ... Mikumu Horikawa closed with a 5-under 67 and won the Mynavi ABC Championship by two shots for his second title this year on the Japan Golf Tour. ... Jazz Janewattananond played his final four holes in 4-under par, shot 6-under 67 and rallied to win the International Series-Morocco on the Asian Tour by one shot over Richard T. Lee. ... George Coetzee closed with a 5-under 67 for three-shot victory over Casey Jarvis (71) in the PGA Championship at St. Francis Links on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. ... So Mi Lee won for the second straight week on the Korea LPGA, closing with a 5-under 67 and beating Hee Won Na with a birdie on the first playoff hole in the S-Oil Championship.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

