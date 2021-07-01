McIlroy got up and down from a greenside bunker for par at No. 18 to shoot 72, having also saved par on the 17th after a wayward drive. The world No. 10 was 2 over after eight holes at Mount Juliet, a course in the south of Ireland, in his first appearance on the European Tour since Abu Dhabi in January and only his second since November 2019.
McIlroy is playing the Irish Open, where he was a winner in 2016, as well as next week’s Scottish Open before competing at the British Open at Royal St. George’s the following week.
The 91st-ranked Herbert birdied five of his last seven holes — including his last three — after starting at No. 10.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports