Hidalgo cards 63 to share 3-way lead at Andaluc�a Masters

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Ángel Hidalgo shot an 8-under 63 to grab part of a three-way lead of the Andalucía Masters after two rounds on Friday.
Lee, who shared the lead with three others after the first round, hit an eagle to go with three birdies and a bogey for a 67.
Joakim Lagergren was three shots back in fourth heading into the weekend.
U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion at Valderrama, missed the cut after he carded a 3-over 74 for a second straight day. Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player at the Andalucia Masters at No. 10.
The Andalucia Masters is the second of three consecutive European tour events in Spain.
